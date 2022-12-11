3 of Bishnoi family on BJP panel

Hisar, December 10
The Bharatiya Janata Party inducted three members of the family, comprising Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and his parents, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi, in its state working committee today.
In a press note issued by the Haryana BJP in Rohtak today, the party announced to induct five members in its state working committee, three of which are from the Bishnoi family of Adampur. Two others include former Congress MLA Anil Dhantori and Devender Chawla.
The induction of three family members is apparently aimed at appeasing Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had joined the BJP, leaving the Congress, in August.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Himachal done, Congress shifts focus to Karnataka
Mallikarjun Kharge unveils 10 promises ahead of 2023 poll
Second term for Bhupendra Patel, says Uniform Civil Code a priority
Chosen unanimously | Oath-taking tomorrow
India abstains from UN vote exempting aid from sanctions
Says terror groups have taken advantage of such carve-outs
GPS trackers on patrol vehicle rattle officials in Haryana
Claim handiwork of transporters plying overloaded vehicles i...