3 of Bishnoi family on BJP panel

Tribune News Service

Hisar, December 10

The Bharatiya Janata Party inducted three members of the family, comprising Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi and his parents, Kuldeep Bishnoi and Renuka Bishnoi, in its state working committee today.

In a press note issued by the Haryana BJP in Rohtak today, the party announced to induct five members in its state working committee, three of which are from the Bishnoi family of Adampur. Two others include former Congress MLA Anil Dhantori and Devender Chawla.

The induction of three family members is apparently aimed at appeasing Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had joined the BJP, leaving the Congress, in August.