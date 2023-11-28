3 panels set up for college rationalisation

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, November 27

The Department of Higher Education (DHE) has initiated the process of rationalising government colleges across the state by forming three committees that will examine and recommend categorisation of colleges in view of the National Education Policy (NEP). The panel will comprise DHE Deputy Directors and college principals.

There are 182 government degree colleges in the state. These have been divided into three categories on the basis of their student strength.

“In all, 111 colleges having less than 1,000 students each have been included in category A, 40 colleges having 1,000 to 2,000 students each are in category A+, while the remaining colleges with over 2,000 students each form category A++,” sources said.

A college principal, who is also a member of one of these committees, said the rationalisation of colleges would be done in view of the NEP 2020.

