3 pc hike in DA, dearness relief

The Haryana Government today announced an increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) rates for its employees, pensioners, and family pensioners. Those receiving their pay and pension/family pension under the 7th Pay/Pension Commission Structure will now get DA and DR at 58 per cent, up from the current 55 per cent of basic pay and pension/family pension, effective from July 1, 2025.

According to the letter issued by Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who is also holding the charge of Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department, the enhanced rate of DA and DR shall be paid with the pay and pension/family pension for the month of October, while the arrears for the months of July to September shall be paid in November.

