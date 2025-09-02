3 persons die of electrocution as high tension wire falls on them during rain

In a freak mishap, three persons riding a motorcycle were electrocuted when an 11,000-volt high-tension wire snapped and fell on them amid rain on the Mirzapur road near Darshan Academy in Hisar town today.

According to information, four persons were going to Sulkhani village on a motorcycle after visiting a religious place in Gogamedi in Rajasthan. However, the electricity wire snapped and fell on them.

The deceased have been identified as Bunty (27) of Sulkhani village, Rajkumar alias Raju (37) of Sandlana village, and Amit (14), Rajkumar’s nephew. The fourth person, Shamsher, suffered burn injuries as he jumped off the motorcycle immediately.

A local resident said that after the incident, locals immediately informed the power house when they spotted the youths writhing in pain. However, it took about half an hour before the electricity was shut down on the line.

The police later reached the spot and took the bodies to the Civil Hospital for a post- mortem examination.