3 petrol pump robbers held in Sonepat

Sonepat, August 30
With the arrest of three persons, the local police claimed to have busted a gang of robbers that was reportedly involved in loots at petrol pumps in Sonepat and Delhi area by assaulting salesmen using axe.
Talking to the media, SP Himanshu Garg said the accused were identified as Sachin, alias Baba, Vikas and Pradeep of Nangal village.
The police swung into action after members of the Haryana Petroleum Dealers’ Association protested the inaction by shutting down their pumps here on Friday. The dealers rolled back their strike after an assurance by Home Minister Anil Vij. Following this, the SP directed the officials to nab the accused at the earliest.
Garg said the CIA teams received a tip-off that the accused were on the way to Patla village road in a silver-coloured i20 car. The teams immediately laid the trap and nabbed Sachin and Vikas with the car, while Pradeep was apprehended from the vacant TDI flats near Nangal Kalan village, he added.
He said DGP PK Aggarwal had already announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about the accused involved in the petrol pump robberies. “Today, they were produced in a court, which sent them to five-day police remand,” the SP said.
