Home / Haryana / 3-point strategy to boost emergency preparedness

3-point strategy to boost emergency preparedness

Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:14 AM Sep 14, 2025 IST
The Haryana Government has launched a major initiative to strengthen Civil Defence services by mobilising trained manpower from various sectors, with special emphasis on engaging state government employees and public sector undertakings.

Dr Sumita Misra, Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, said the move was part of the national drive to rejuvenate Civil Defence infrastructure. “This initiative will significantly strengthen our country’s preparedness and first-response capacity during emergencies,” she stated.

She outlined a three-point strategy to be implemented immediately. The first step is a campaign targeting government employees and PSUs, highlighting the importance of Civil Defence services and opportunities for participation. This will be followed by a drive to encourage employees to join as Civil Defence volunteers, leveraging their professional expertise to enhance community safety and emergency preparedness.

tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts