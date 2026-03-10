3 procurement agencies allot excess paddy to 140 rice mills, probe ordered

A fresh irregularity has come to light during the paddy procurement season 2025-26 as three procurement agencies –- the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, HAFED and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation have allegedly allotted excess paddy to 140 rice mills in violation of the Custom-Milling Rice (CMR) policy.

As per the officials, the additional allotment was made without the approval of the District Milling Committee (DMC). District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSC) Mukesh Kumar has submitted a report to Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh, who is also the chairperson of the DMC.

As per the report, the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department allotted excess paddy to 92 rice mills, HAFED to 26 mills and the Haryana State Warehousing Corporation to 22 mills.

DC Uttam Singh has directed the authorities to issue show-cause notices to the procurement agencies concerned. He also directed heads of procurement agencies to investigate the matter and explain on what basis the excess paddy was allotted.

DFSC Mukesh Kumar said that the report regarding the excess allotment had been submitted to the DC. Procurement agencies have been asked to submit their reply. The quantity of paddy allotted to each mill is usually decided on the basis of the previous year’s CMR delivery performance.

DC Singh made it clear that strict action would be taken against anyone found responsible for the lapse. “Lapses at any part would not be tolerated. Strict action will be taken against those found involved,” he said.

The sources said that under the CMR policy, paddy is allotted to rice mills on the basis of their previous performance in delivering rice. Rice millers willing to participate in the procurement process must register their units with the DFSC office after an assessment of their capacity, infrastructure and statutory clearances.

Sources in the procurement agencies suspect that the excess allotment could indicate “ghost procurement” of paddy in the district, allegedly involving officials of procurement agencies, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB), arhtiyas and millers, where paddy did not come physically in grain markets, but its procurement was shown on paper. Even the payments of such paddy were transferred to accounts of farmers.

So far, six FIRs have been registered in connection with alleged irregularities during the procurement season. The police said the investigation points towards an organised nexus involving employees and officials of procurement agencies, HSAMB, arhtiyas, millers, farmers and transporters, leading to ghost procurement. Police officials said that 26 persons have either been arrested or have joined the investigation based on evidence collected so far. Those arrested include four secretaries of different market committees, a former DFSC, employees of procurement agencies and HSAMB, besides arhtiyas, millers and private individuals. One market committee secretary has already secured anticipatory bail.

Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya said the investigation in all the six FIRs is being conducted by two teams led by separate DSPs. “Those involved in paddy procurement irregularities would not be spared,” said the SP.