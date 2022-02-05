3 PWD staff suspended by Haryana Government

Ambala, February 4

The Haryana Government has suspended three officials of the Public Works Department (B&R) for alleged negligence in duty and irregularities observed reportedly in the upgrade work of football stadium in Ambala Cantonment.

The orders suspending Executive Engineer (Civil) Nishant Kumar, Sub-Divisional Engineer (Civil) now Executive Engineer Puneet Mittal, and Junior Engineer (Civil) Rajesh Tanwar, were issued by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), PWD (B&R) Anurag Rastogi. Earlier, Nishant and Puneet were posted in Ambala.

While Nishant Kumar was transferred to Head Office Chandigarh on administrative grounds in December last year, Puneet Mittal, the then Sub-Divisional Engineer was promoted and sent to Kurukshetra as Executive Engineer last month.

As per the information, the action has been reportedly taken after the misappropriation of funds was observed in the up-gradation of the war heroes memorial stadium, where a FIFA-approved Olympic standard polytuf was laid last year.

On the condition of anonymity, an official said in the preliminary report, misappropriation of funds to the tune of around Rs 45 crore has been observed. Two issues, including payment on excess rates and the quantity of steel used in the stadium, were observed by the inquiry committee. The inquiry in a couple of more projects is still on.

Meanwhile, Executive Engineer Nishant Kumar said he was not aware of the reason behind the suspension, as no explanation has been sought from him by the government so far. — TNS