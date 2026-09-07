3 regular sanitation workers suspended, 15 contractual employees face dismissal in Hisar and Jind

As many as 18 sanitation workers have faced action in Hisar and Jind districts for alleged dereliction of duty, unauthorised absence from work and obstruction of government work today which include dismissal of nine contractual sanitation workers on the rolls of Urban Local bodies in Jind, and six sanitation workers on contract in Hisar.

Three regular employees employed with the Municipal Council Jind has also been placed under suspension.

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Executive Officer of the Municipal Council Jind (MCJ) Sushil Kumar said notices had earlier been issued to the employees over negligence and absence from duty. The action was taken after the disruption of sanitation work and instances of obstruction of government functioning were taken seriously, he said.

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The EO said the three regular sanitation workers, Sohan Lal, Kamla and Bhagwati, had been suspended under provisions of the municipal law and the Municipal Safai Mazdoor Service Rules. Departmental inquiries had also been initiated against them and junior engineer Usha appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the matter and submit her report.

The services of nine MCJ sanitation workers, Sunil Kumar, Sumit, Ajay, Randeep, Sonu, Sanjay, Sangeet, Poonam and Pawan, were also terminated. According to the municipal council officials, they had been issued notices for negligence in duty and remaining absent without informing the concerned authorities.

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He said that sanitation was among the primary responsibilities of the municipal council and that negligence, unauthorised absence or obstruction of government work by sanitation staff would not be tolerated. The EO said the MCJ was regularly monitoring attendance and the work of sanitation staff and warned that further negligence would invite action under the rules.

The Municipal Corporation Hisar (MCH) also terminated the services of the sanitation workers on MCH rolls - Surender alias Gholu, Sohan Lal, Manjeet, Vijender, Rajender and Fauji on Monday.

The MCH authorities claimed that door-to-door garbage collection was carried out in 12 wards on Monday and 24 vehicles each were deployed in the two zones for garbage collection.

Garbage was also lifted from points in Rajguru Market, Telian pul, Valmiki Chowk and Laxmi Market. Road sweeping was carried out in Rajguru Market.