3 relatives of girl held for ‘honour’ killing in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 8

In a case of suspected “honour” killing, an 18-year-old girl was strangled to death allegedly by her family at a village near Sohna and her body burnt in The Aravalli. Three of her relatives have been arrested in connection with the case, the police said.

According to the police, the family was angry with the girl over her affair with a boy not of their choice and they hatched a plan to murder her.

The girl’s father, elder brother and others strangled her to death in a car, the police said. Then the body burnt to erase evidences. After the murder, the family lodged a person missing report at Sohna Sadar police station on January 31.

After registering an FIR, the police launched a search for the girl. During investigation, the police came to know the missing girl had gone with her friend on January 31.

The police interrogated her friend who claimed that the girl reached her home on February 2. The friend suspected that the girl could have been murdered. After getting evidence, the IPC Section 302 (murder) was added in the FIR and three accused — the girl’s father, brother and uncle — were arrested on Thursday. “We have taken the accused on remand after producing them in a city court today,” said the investigating officer.

Siddhant Jain, DCP South, he said the motive behind the murder was not clear yet and the police were verifying all facts. “The body of the girl is not recovered yet,” said Jain.

