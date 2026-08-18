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Home / Haryana / 5 research scholars from Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University selected as assistant professors in Haryana

5 research scholars from Rohtak's Maharshi Dayanand University selected as assistant professors in Haryana

Research scholars selected through recruitment process conducted by Haryana Public Service Commission

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:20 PM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Three selected research scholars with VC Prof Milap Punia and IMSAR Director Prof Pradeep Ahlawat in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Five research scholars from the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have been selected for the post of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department through the recruitment process conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

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Under the leadership of IMSAR Director Prof Pradeep Ahlawat, the selected candidates, Anika, Priya and Rashmi; met Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Milap Puniya. The university said the selection was a matter of pride for the institute.

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Congratulating the candidates, Puniya encouraged them to continue learning and focus on self-development. He said teachers had an important role in shaping the future of students.

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“The university is focusing on future-oriented plans to provide better academic and professional opportunities to students and research scholars,” said the V-C.

Ahlawat said the achievement was a result of IMSAR's efforts to provide quality education and promote research. He advised the newly selected assistant professors to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication and continuous hard work.

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