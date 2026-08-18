Five research scholars from the Institute of Management Studies and Research (IMSAR) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have been selected for the post of Assistant Professor in Higher Education Department through the recruitment process conducted by the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

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Under the leadership of IMSAR Director Prof Pradeep Ahlawat, the selected candidates, Anika, Priya and Rashmi; met Vice-Chancellor (V-C) Prof Milap Puniya. The university said the selection was a matter of pride for the institute.

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Congratulating the candidates, Puniya encouraged them to continue learning and focus on self-development. He said teachers had an important role in shaping the future of students.

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“The university is focusing on future-oriented plans to provide better academic and professional opportunities to students and research scholars,” said the V-C.

Ahlawat said the achievement was a result of IMSAR's efforts to provide quality education and promote research. He advised the newly selected assistant professors to discharge their responsibilities with honesty, dedication and continuous hard work.