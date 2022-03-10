3 robbers decamp with jewellery worth lakhs

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 9

Three unidentified men held a woman hostage on the pretext of drinking water and looted jewellery worth lakhs from a house in Gurasan village in the district today.

The police have booked a case, but no arrest has been made so far.

According to complaint lodged by the victim, Rajkumari, two youths came to her house, asking for her son Neeraj around 11.30 am today.

Revealing that she was alone in the house as her son was away, the accused asked for water to drink. She said as she went to the kitchen to get water, one of the youths followed her and held her hostage by tying her hands with her saree.

While one of them made her sit with her hands and legs tied, his accomplice demanded the keys of the safe.

The woman got scared and handed over the key after which the criminals fled with the jewellery and valuables worth several lakhs.

Meanwhile, A team of the crime branch visited the house and had launched the hunt to nab the culprits. Soon the accused would be nabbed, said a police official.