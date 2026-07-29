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Home / Haryana / 3 Rohtak dairy operators fined for dumping dung into drains

3 Rohtak dairy operators fined for dumping dung into drains

Municipal Corporation teams inspect area after receiving complaints

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jul 29, 2026 IST
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MC officials issue a challan to a dairy owner in Rohtak. Tribune Photo
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Acting on complaints about the dumping of cow dung into drains and sewer lines, the Rohtak Municipal Corporation launched a cleanliness drive on Kachha Beri Road and took strict action against dairy operators found violating sanitation norms.

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Municipal Commissioner Satyendra Duhan said the MC team found large amounts of waste and unhygienic conditions around several dairy premises. Officials found that the disposal of cow dung and other waste materials violated prescribed sanitation norms and adversely affected the city’s drainage and sewerage system.

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The MC issued three challans to the erring dairy operators and imposed a total fine of Rs 14,000. The Commissioner warned that regular inspections would continue and strict action would be taken against anyone found dumping cow dung or other waste into public drains or creating unhygienic conditions.

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“We received several complaints alleging that dairy operators were dumping cow dung into drains, creating unhygienic conditions and disrupting the sewerage system. Following these complaints, officials were directed to immediately clean the affected area and initiate action against those responsible for spreading filth,” the Commissioner said.

He said a joint team of the Municipal Corporation and the Public Health Engineering Department inspected Kachha Beri Road, where extensive cleaning of drains and sewer lines was carried out. During the inspection, officials found that several dairies were not complying with prescribed sanitation guidelines. Cow dung and other waste were being discharged directly into drains and sewer lines, posing a serious threat to public hygiene, sanitation and civic infrastructure.

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Appealing to dairy owners, the Commissioner urged them to maintain proper cleanliness within and around their establishments and ensure the scientific disposal of cow dung and other waste materials. He emphasised that maintaining hygiene is a shared responsibility and warned that continued violations would invite stringent action under municipal regulations.

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