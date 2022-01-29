3 Rohtak doctors get cash award for research work on Covid pandemic

Two of the doctors are from the PGIDS while the third is from the PGIMS

The PGIDS Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Rohtak, January 29

Doctors at Post Graduate Institute of Dental Sciences (PGIDS) and Pt BD Sharma Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS) havegot the first and second positions at the state level for carrying out research work on the Covid pandemic.

The state government had launched an incentive-based scheme for Government Medical Colleges of the state for the papers on Covid pandemic. The move aimed at promoting the research work in the medical colleges.

The government on Friday declared five winners of the competition and three of them are from Rohtak. Dr Rahul Anand of the PGIDS, Rohtak, has got first position for his research work titled ‘Does Covid-19 generate a milieu for propagation of Mucormycosis’ while Dr Anjali of the PGIMS Rohtak secured second position for her study over ‘Effect of Covi-19 second wave on children with type-1 Diabetes mellitus in India’.

Dr Sanjay Tiwari, Principal, PGIDS, Rohtak, said that in the Category-II, Dr Harneet Singh of the PGIDS had shared second position with Dr Nikhil Goel of SHKM GMC, Nuh, and Dr Sunny Garg of BPS GMC, Khanpur Kalan (Sonepat), got first position. Dr Harneet carried out his research over ‘Impact of Covid-19 on Indian Dentist: A Cross Sectional Study’.

“It is a good initiative by the state government. It will not only encourage the doctors to conduct research work but also promote the research culture in the medical colleges. A cash prize of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 will be given to first and second position holders respectively,” said Dr Tiwari, adding that it’s a matter of pride that three out of four prize winning doctors belonged to Rohtak.

The research conducted byDrAnjali, an assistant professor at the Pediatric Department, PGIMS, Rohtak, here revealed that the Covid pandemic adversely affected the health of type-one diabetic patients during lockdown as their average sugar level went up by 30 per cent and the HbA1c level (three-month average blood sugar control) hiked by 14 per cent indicating worsening of their glycemic (presence of glucose in blood) control.

The reasons were non-availability of insulin/glucostrips, poor dietary compliance and decreased physical activity in the lockdown period.

