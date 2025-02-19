3 Rohtak varsity staffers held in MBBS exam scam

Following a crackdown by Pt BD Sharma University of Health Sciences Rohtak (UHSR) in connection with the MBBS exam scam, the district police have launched an investigation and arrested three UHSR employees Roshan Lal, Rohit and Deepak.

While Roshan Lal and Rohit, both regular employees, were placed under suspension, Deepak, an outsourced staff member, was terminated from his position by the UHSR authorities on January 12, following a preliminary investigation into the scandal.

“We have arrested three accused in this case. Roshan Lal, a prime suspect, has been remanded for interrogation. Rohit and Deepak have been sent to judicial custody. Further investigation is on and the other accused will also be interrogated in the coming days,” said DSP Dalip Singh.

About the scam The MBBS exam scam involved students rewriting their answer sheets for annual and supplementary exams outside the university campus.

A video, submitted as evidence by an MBBS student from a private college, exposed the malpractice. The footage shows students seated on beds and chairs, rewriting their answers under the supervision of a university employee.

As part of the scheme, students reportedly used erasable ink pens, later erasing their original responses with hair dryers before rewriting answers from textbooks

According to sources, an FIR has been registered at the PGIMS police station naming 41 people in total, including 24 MBBS students from a private college and 17 UHSR staff members. The charges against them include criminal breach of trust by public servants, cheating, forgery, using forged documents or electronic records as genuine, criminal conspiracy and corruption.

The police action follows recommendations made by the UHSR authorities based on a detailed report from a three-member fact-finding committee led by Dr MK Garg, Director of Kalpana Chawla Government College, Karnal.

The committee’s report, spanning 184 pages, confirmed the presence of malpractice during the MBBS annual and supplementary exams. The inquiry involved the examination of 228 answer sheets. “Earlier, the police sought permission from the UHSR authorities to prosecute its employees, a request which was granted promptly. During the interrogation of Roshan Lal, the police obtained information that is now guiding the ongoing investigation,” sources revealed.