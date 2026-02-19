3 shopkeepers fined for using banned single-use polythene in Yamunanagar

A team of the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) raided Camp Bazaar in ward-17 and seized single-use polythene from three shopkeepers in its continuing drive against the sale of banned single-use plastic items. The teams issued challans to all three shopkeepers on the spot and collected the fine from them.

The team members warned the shopkeepers that if they use banned polythene and single-use plastic items again, their goods would be confiscated, besides the issuance of challan.

As per the information available, on the instructions of Deputy Commissioner and Municipal Commissioner Preeti, teams have been formed to stop the use of single-use plastic items.

These teams are led by Chief Sanitary Inspector (CSI) Harjeet Singh in zone-1 of the MCYJ and CSI Vinod Beniwal in zone-2.

CSI Vinod Beniwal said a ban had been imposed on the use of 19 plastic items, including polythene, plastic spoons, ‘donas’, glasses, ice cream sticks, plates, cups, forks, straws, trays, sweet box foil, thermocol decorative items, PVC banners, ear buds with plastic sticks, balloons with plastic sticks and plastic flags since July 1, 2020.