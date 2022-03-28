3 shops registered on fake property IDs; 2 arrested in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 27

The Karnal police have arrested two persons, including a woman, for allegedly getting three shops of other person registered on the basis of fake property IDs.

They were produced in a court on Sunday, from where they were taken on a three-day police remand. The police are yet to arrest four more accused in the case.

The accused have been identified as Rajbir and his daughter-in-law Reena of Krishna Colony in the city. They were arrested on the complaint of Amit Bhatia of Sector 8.

The complaint alleged the duo got the possession of his three shops by breaking open the locks and later, getting the registry done in their name with the help of fake property IDs.

“We have taken the duo on three-day police remand to determine the involvement of others in the fraud as well as to know the whereabouts of the remaining accused,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

He further said a case under Sections 420, 447, 467, 468, 471 and 120B of the IPC had been registered against six persons at the Sector 32-33 police station. —