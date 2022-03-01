3 staffers of Gurugram CNG station hacked to death

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, February 28

Three employees of a CNG pump in Sector-31 here were hacked to death by unidentified assailants in the wee hours today. The incident occurred at around 2.40 am and the victims were attacked with sharp-edged weapons. The deceased have been identified as Pushpender, a native of Banda district in Uttar Pradesh; Bhupender, a native of Bulandshahr district in UP; and Naresh, a native of Aligarh in UP, the police said. According to the post-mortem examination, the trio was attacked with different weapons.

“The trio was attacked brutally with sharp-edged weapons. While Pushpender and Bhupender had around 10 injuries on the neck and chest, Naresh had over 12 injuries on his abdomen, chest and neck,” said Dr Deepak Mathur, who conducted the post-mortem examination.

The brutality has made the police suspect personal enmity as the motive behind the incident. The hand of an old employee who had enmity with manager Pushpender is being suspected. Police said a search has been launched to apprehend the miscreants. The police investigation revealed that the CCTV cameras installed at the pump were found turned off.

The accused have not committed any kind of robbery and even the mobile phones of the victims were found lying at the office.

Prashant Gulati, owner of SKN Haryana City CNG Pump wrote in his police complaint: “After getting information from the police, I reached the pump. Pump manager Pushpender and employee Naresh were found dead and lying in a pool of blood in the manager’s room. Pump operator Bhupender was also found dead and was lying at the pump. The money from the sales was found safe.” An FIR has been registered against unidentified accused at Sector 40 police station.