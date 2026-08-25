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Home / Haryana / 3 swine flu cases detected in Yamunanagar

3 swine flu cases detected in Yamunanagar

Three swine flu patients are aged 31, 64 and 65 years. Of the three patients, two are women and one is a man, says official

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 07:07 PM Aug 25, 2026 IST
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Three cases of swine flu have been detected in Yamunanagar district, prompting health authorities to strengthen preparedness and monitoring measures.

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According to Dr Vageesh Gutain, District Nodal Officer of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), the swine flu cases were reported on August 24 after hospitals outside Yamunanagar district, where the patients were undergoing treatment, informed the district health authorities about the three cases.

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“Three swine flu patients are aged 31, 64 and 65 years. Of the three patients, two are women and one is a man. The two women are currently admitted to intensive care units at hospitals outside Yamunanagar district, while the male patient, aged 64, is presently under home isolation. The condition of all three patients is stable,” said Dr Vageesh Gutain.

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According to the information available, two of the affected persons belong to urban areas, while one is from a rural area of the district.

The Health Department has started monitoring the situation and is keeping track of the health status of the patients and their contacts as per the prescribed surveillance protocol.

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As a precautionary measure and to ensure that adequate treatment facilities are available locally, the district health authorities have set up a 10-bed swine flu ward at Mukand Lal District Hospital in Yamunanagar.

“The facility has been kept ready to deal with any requirement arising from suspected or confirmed cases,” said Dr Vageesh Gutain, urging residents to remain alert and follow basic precautions, particularly those experiencing flu-like symptoms.

He appealed to the public not to panic, stating that the Health Department was closely monitoring the situation and had made the necessary arrangements to deal with the cases.

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