3 tries, thrice shy: Bahadurgarh MC fails to pass Budget again

The third meeting of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council’s General House to discuss the Budget, held on Monday, was once again adjourned amid chaos and sharp disagreements. Unlike the previous two meetings, councillors did attend this time, seeking detailed information regarding the funds allocated for development works in their respective wards in the Budget.

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Some councillors alleged that a budget worth crores of rupees had been compressed into just two pages, raising serious concerns over transparency and the seriousness of the process. They demanded that the Budget be presented in a detailed, ward-wise format so that proposed development works for each area were clearly specified.

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The deteriorating condition of the city also emerged as a major point of contention. Councillors pointed out that substantial funds had already been approved in earlier Budgets, yet visible development on the ground remained inadequate. They highlighted issues such as pothole-ridden roads, poor drainage systems and irregularities in the distribution of streetlights. They further alleged that officials were executing development works in various wards without informing the councillors concerned.

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Despite the disruptions, the councillors clarified that they were not boycotting the meeting. Instead, they stressed the need for greater transparency in the Budget process to ensure effective development in the interest of city residents. Meanwhile, Sanjay Rohila, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, assured that a fresh meeting would be convened soon to discuss the Budget.

“All councillors attended the meeting this time, but they demanded detailed information regarding development works carried out in their wards in the previous financial year, along with provisions made in the upcoming Budget. It was unanimously decided that all such details would be provided to the councillors and another meeting would be called,” the EO said.

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Refuting allegations that incomplete information had been shared, Rohila stated that major details of the Budget had already been provided to the councillors. However, he added that if ward-wise details were additionally required, those would also be furnished.

Notably, a majority of councillors had earlier skipped two Budget meetings, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with Vice-Chairman Pale Ram Sharma. The second meeting, scheduled for Saturday, also saw no attendance from councillors. Several councillors have been demanding a special meeting to move a no-confidence motion against Sharma and have submitted affidavits to the district authorities in this regard.