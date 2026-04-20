icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 3 tries, thrice shy: Bahadurgarh MC fails to pass Budget again

3 tries, thrice shy: Bahadurgarh MC fails to pass Budget again

article_Author
Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Jhajjar, Updated At : 10:34 PM Apr 20, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A Budget session meeting of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council underway on Monday. Photo: Sumit Tharan
Advertisement

The third meeting of the Bahadurgarh Municipal Council’s General House to discuss the Budget, held on Monday, was once again adjourned amid chaos and sharp disagreements. Unlike the previous two meetings, councillors did attend this time, seeking detailed information regarding the funds allocated for development works in their respective wards in the Budget.

Advertisement

Some councillors alleged that a budget worth crores of rupees had been compressed into just two pages, raising serious concerns over transparency and the seriousness of the process. They demanded that the Budget be presented in a detailed, ward-wise format so that proposed development works for each area were clearly specified.

Advertisement

The deteriorating condition of the city also emerged as a major point of contention. Councillors pointed out that substantial funds had already been approved in earlier Budgets, yet visible development on the ground remained inadequate. They highlighted issues such as pothole-ridden roads, poor drainage systems and irregularities in the distribution of streetlights. They further alleged that officials were executing development works in various wards without informing the councillors concerned.

Advertisement

Despite the disruptions, the councillors clarified that they were not boycotting the meeting. Instead, they stressed the need for greater transparency in the Budget process to ensure effective development in the interest of city residents. Meanwhile, Sanjay Rohila, Executive Officer (EO) of the Municipal Council, assured that a fresh meeting would be convened soon to discuss the Budget.

“All councillors attended the meeting this time, but they demanded detailed information regarding development works carried out in their wards in the previous financial year, along with provisions made in the upcoming Budget. It was unanimously decided that all such details would be provided to the councillors and another meeting would be called,” the EO said.

Advertisement

Refuting allegations that incomplete information had been shared, Rohila stated that major details of the Budget had already been provided to the councillors. However, he added that if ward-wise details were additionally required, those would also be furnished.

Notably, a majority of councillors had earlier skipped two Budget meetings, reportedly expressing dissatisfaction with Vice-Chairman Pale Ram Sharma. The second meeting, scheduled for Saturday, also saw no attendance from councillors. Several councillors have been demanding a special meeting to move a no-confidence motion against Sharma and have submitted affidavits to the district authorities in this regard.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts