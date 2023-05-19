 3 unauthorised colonies razed in Gharaunda : The Tribune India

3 unauthorised colonies razed in Gharaunda

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 18

The District Town and Country Planning Department carried out a demolition drive in three unauthorised colonies in Gharaunda town on Thursday in the presence of duty magistrate and police force.

District Town Planner (DTP) Om Parkash said several demolitions were carried out in a colony spread on around two acres on the Araipura road in Gharaunda.

A similar drive was carried out in an illegal colony on the Khotpur road in Alipur Khalsa village.

The DTP appealed to people to not to buy plot or do construction work in unauthorised colonies otherwise action would be taken as per the law.

