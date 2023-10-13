3 under-construction houses demolished

Yamunanagar, October 12
A team of District Town Planner (DTP) carried out a demolition drive in an unauthorised colony at Mandebar village in Yamunanagar district.
Desh Raj Pachisia, DTP, Yamunanagar, said the team demolished three under-construction houses in the unauthorised colony on Wednesday. He also urged the public to not invest their hard-earned money in unauthorised colonies and contact the DTP office for enquiry before buying any land.
