3 undertrials flee from K'shetra jail, one held

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 20

Three jail inmates managed to escape from the district jail in Kurukshetra. The authorities came to know about the escape only after the counting of inmates on Sunday evening. Those who fled were identified as Rohit Pal, Rajat Kumar and Sabar Ali, all residents of Shahabad. Rohit Pal was arrested by the CIA-2 unit of the Kurukshetra police on Monday, and five teams are conducting raids to nab the remaining two. Rohit will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The three inmates were in the jail in connection with separate theft cases.

A search was conducted by the jail staff in all blocks but the inmates were found to be nowhere. DSP (Jail) Shivinder Pal Singh, in his complaint, submitted that the three inmates had escaped from the jail custody. A case was registered under Section 224 of the IPC at the Thanesar City police station.

The Kurukshetra CIA-2 in-charge Prateek Kumar said on March 16, Rohit Pal was arrested from the bus stand, in a motorcycle theft case, and Rajat was also arrested the same day in a case of theft at a shop by the CIA-I unit. There are three theft cases against Sabar Ali and who was arrested on January 8. IG (Prisons) Jagjit Singh, said, “Some maintenance work is being carried out on the jail premises and labourers were engaged. Taking advantage of the situation, the three inmates managed to escape. They are drug addicts. There is a blind spot near the administrative block and the negligence on part of the jail staff has come to notice.”