3 women gang-raped at Panipat village

Tribune News Service

Panipat, September 21

Four miscreants allegedly gang-raped three women at a farmhouse in front of their family members and robbed them of cash and jewellery at Assan Kalan village in the Madlauda area of the district.

In another incident, which took place at a fish farm in the vicinity, a couple was beaten up by four youths. The woman died on the spot. The police suspect that the perpetrators in both cases were the same.

In both cases, the accused were carrying a sharp-edged weapon, a rod and a pistol.

On receiving information, DSP Krishan Kumar, SHO, Madlauda, CIA-3 teams and FSL in-charge Dr Neelam Arya visited the crime scenes and collected evidence.

In the farmhouse incident, the complainant, a native of Uttar Pradesh, told the police that he and his family, besides two relatives and their families, had been living at the farmhouse for the past three years. They were sleeping in the verandah last night when four masked men with weapons entered their house and began beating up the menfolk.

They tied their hands with ropes and threatened to kill them. He alleged that the accused also raped three women aged 24, 25 and 35 years, and decamped with Rs 13,000 and gold-earrings. The accused also tortured them for over three hours and threatened them with dire consequences.

The police has registered a case under Sections 34, 342, 376-D, 392, 394, 452 and 506 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. In the fish farm incident, Mahender Pal of Uttar Pradesh stated in his complaint that he, along with his wife, son (10) and daughter (3) were living in a room at a fish farm nearby. He claimed that four youths, carrying sharp-edged weapons and a pistol, entered their house at night and began beating them up. Before fleeing, they took away Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone. His wife died on the spot.

Following the complaint, the Madlauda police registered a case under Sections 392, 394 and 460 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act. SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat said two separate cases had been registered. They were investigating the cases and a hunt was on to nab the accused, he added.

