3 women killed in Hisar mishap

Three women were killed and 12 others injured when a pick-up vehicle rammed into a roadside tree after colliding with stray cattle near Narnaund town on Hansi-Jind road in the district on Saturday
The deceased have been identified as Birmati (57), Krishna (62) and Rani (47), all residents of Rajthal village. They were returning to Rajthal village after a trip to Sainiwas in Bhiwani district.
