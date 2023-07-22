3 women promised railway job, duped of Rs 10 lakh

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, July 21

Three women were duped of Rs 10.10 lakh in the name of providing them jobs of booking clerks in the railway department. On the complainant of Kritika Sharma of Guru Tegh Bahadur Nagar, Yamunanagar, a case was registered against Kuldeep of Amritsar, Arvinder of Talwada and Ritu of Delhi at the Farakpur police station on July 19. The complainant alleged that Kuldeep and Arvinder told them that they could get jobs as booking clerks in the department. They would have to pay Rs 5 lakh per person for the job.

“I gave them Rs 4.50 lakh. My acquaintances Nisha of Adarsh Nagar gave them Rs 4.40 lakh while Prabhjot of Kansapur gave Rs 1.20 lakh for the job,” she stated.

She said they were called to a Delhi mall for document verification, where a woman, Ritu, introduced to them as an officer of the railway department, checked their original documents related to their qualifications. “Kuldeep, Arvinder and Ritu told us that their appointment letters would be sent soon. After several months, we received the appointment letters,” the complainant said. However, when they went to the office of the railway department in Delhi, their appointment letters were found to be fake. “When we demanded our money back, we were threatened with dire consequences by the accused,” she claimed.

