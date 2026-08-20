3-year-old girl dies after vehicle hits her in Gurugram

A three-year-old girl died after she was struck by a vehicle while playing outside her home in Gurugram’s Sector 46 area. Following the incident, the driver fled the scene with the vehicle. The police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s father and launched an investigation.

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According to the complaint filed by Santosh Chaudhary, he lives with his family in Sector 46 and drives an auto-rickshaw. He has three children. On Tuesday evening, at around 6.30pm, his three-year-old daughter, Rushi, was playing in a vacant plot outside their home. At the time, a car driver was reversing his vehicle. The complaint alleged that the driver failed to exercise due caution while reversing, resulting in the child being struck by the car.

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