Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 3-year-old girl sexually abused in Sonepat village; accused arrested

3-year-old girl sexually abused in Sonepat village; accused arrested

The accused is a member of the victim’s extended family; the girl used to go to his house to play
Mukesh Tandon
Tribune News Service
Sonepat, Updated At : 11:40 AM May 24, 2025 IST
A three-year-old girl was allegedly sexually abused at a village under the jurisdiction of Mohana police station in Sonepat district. The girl is admitted at Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College for Women at Khanpur.

The Mohana police registered a case under Section 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act.

The police also arrested the accused, who is 20 years old, within 12 hours after the crime was reported.

The accused is a second-year student at a college in Sonepat.

The father of the victim in his complaint to the Mohana police said when her three-year-old daughter came home after playing outside, there was a blood stain on her leg. He said she was given a bath by her mother. But, after some time, there was more blood on her legs. When her mother checked, the girl’s private parts were bleeding.

The duo took their daughter to the community centre where a doctor referred them to Bhagat Phool Singh Medical College.

He also called the police, who reached the hospital and registered a case on his complaint.

An FSL team inspected the spot where the crime was committed and collected blood samples, said Bharti Dabas, DCP, Gohana.

The accused, who was a member of the victim’s extended family, was later arrested. The victim used to go to the accused's house to play. During the preliminary investigation, the accused confessed to committing the crime, the DCP said.

