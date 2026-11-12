3-year-old killed, 7 injured in stove explosion in Bhiwani village

A three-year-old child was killed and seven other family members were injured in a stove explosion while cooking in Mandoli Khurd village in Bhiwani district.

According to information, the explosion occurred when a fire was lit in the chulha using waste material as fuel.

The family is engaged in scrap collection. It is suspected that some explosive material may have been inadvertently collected along with the scrap and subsequently put into the chulha. The material exploded after catching fire.

A child, Shiv Pravesh, who sustained critical injuries, died during treatment. The other injured family members are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

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On receiving information, Siwani police and a fire brigade team reached the spot and initiated an investigation. A bomb disposal squad, the CIA team and a Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team also examined the site.

Investigating Officer Ram Swaroop said Anoop's family was engaged in collecting and purchasing scrap material by going door to door. A preliminary investigation suggested that some material brought home as scrap might have been burnt in the chulha, triggering the explosion.

DSP Surender Kumar said the forensic team had collected evidence from the spot to ascertain the cause of the explosion.