3-year-old Parisha enters India Book of Records

Parisha, a three-year-old girl from Gothra village in Rewari district, has earned a place in the India Book of Records by identifying 31 fruits and vegetables from pictures in a book in just one minute.

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Her father is a property dealer, while her mother, Sonam, is a homemaker with an MSc degree in Botany. Sonam said she recognised her daughter’s talent when she was just one-and-a-half years old.

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She made dedicated efforts to help Parisha identify and recall the names of fruits, vegetables, trees and plants, besides teaching her to chant mantras.

“When I was sure that Parisha could quickly identify and recall the names of several fruits and vegetables, I applied for a national record on the website of the India Book of Records,” Sonam said.

In recognition of her achievement, the India Book of Records (IBR) conferred the title of ‘IBR Achiever’ on Parisha.

Encouraged by her daughter’s accomplishment, Sonam made another attempt to improve her performance.

“I made another video in which Parisha identified the names of 33 fruits in one minute and nine seconds. This achievement has also been acknowledged by the IBR, and its certificate is likely to be awarded soon,” an elated Sonam said.

The proud mother has also applied for a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

“Our application has been accepted and we are eagerly waiting for the result,” she said.