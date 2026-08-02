3 years after Nuh violence, cow vigilantes Bittu Bajrangi, Monu Manesar barred from Jalabhishek Yatra

Celebrated cow vigilantes Raj Kumar, alias Bittu Bajrangi, of Faridabad, and Mohit Yadav, alias Monu Manesar, of Gurugram, have been barred from attending the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in Nuh on August 3, along with over 100 others named as key accused in the 2023 Nuh violence that erupted on the same day of the yatra three years ago.

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Both Bajrangi and Manesar had announced their intent to attend the yatra on their social media handles.

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Anticipating trouble, the Nuh administration wrote to the Gurugram and Faridabad Police Commissioners to stop the duo from travelling. However, both police forces insisted no formal house arrest or detainment had been ordered. Heavy police deployment was posted outside both men’s residences on Sunday.

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Speaking to The Tribune from an undisclosed location, Manesar said he had performed a “havan” on Sunday morning to mark his first attempt to attend the yatra after a three-year gap, but began receiving calls from police by afternoon asking him to stay away and avoid posting on social media.

“The moment they started calling me, I left my house, and I’ve now learnt a large police contingent has been posted outside my residence. I am not a proven culprit in any murder, nor do I have any established link to the riots. I have cleared it and I am out on bail. It is my fundamental right to go to the temple and pray, but I am being barred from it. I am considering my options,” Manesar said.

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Bajrangi, voicing a similar sentiment, said his fundamental right to worship was being taken away while other key conspirators, including established politicians, faced no such restrictions. He has put up a WhatsApp status announcing he would leave for the yatra at 9 am on Monday and urged supporters to join him.

A senior Nuh police official said, “We wish to ensure the yatra passes off peacefully. Peace has been restored in Nuh over the last three years, but the scars remain, and our intelligence inputs suggest the presence of these two vigilantes could trigger clashes. We wrote to the concerned police commissionerates to stop the duo from attending.”

The 2023 Nuh violence, which erupted during the same yatra three years ago, left multiple people dead and over 200 injured after clashes broke out between vigilante groups and local youth, with both Bajrangi and Manesar named among the key accused for allegedly instigating the unrest through provocative social media posts and public announcements ahead of that year’s procession.