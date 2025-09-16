DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / 3 years on, no headway in plaint against teachers'' federation chief

3 years on, no headway in plaint against teachers'' federation chief

Accused of bigamy, getting appointed on invalid degree
article_Author
Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 03:19 AM Sep 16, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Maharshi Dayanand University in Rohtak.
Advertisement

More than three years after a complaint of bigamy and getting appointed on the basis of an invalid degree was lodged against Dr Vikas Siwach, president of the Haryana Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (HFUCTO) and Maharshi Dayanand University Teachers Association (MDUTA), there is no headway regarding the matter.

Advertisement

On September 2, the MDU administration issued a memorandum to Siwach, an associate professor at the University Institute of Engineering and Technology (UIET), granting him "one last final opportunity to make his position clear".

The memorandum states that on May 16, 2022, Director (Higher Education), Panchkula, forwarded a complaint lodged against Siwach by Dr Sandeep Kumar Gupta of Hisar, who alleged that Siwach''s initial appointment to the post of lecturer in computer science was illegal for want of valid educational qualification and that he had entered into a second marriage in violation of the Hindu Marriage Act.

Advertisement

"While forwarding the complaint to MDU, the Higher Education Director had desired this university to conduct an inquiry on each and every aspect of the allegations and take appropriate action and to apprise them with the same by way of an action-taken report," states the university''s communique.

It points out that the complaint has also been forwarded by the Additional Director-General of the Intelligence Department vide letter dated January 30, 2025, for appropriate action.

Advertisement

"This university has been in correspondence since March 11, 2022 with Siwach to make his position clear regarding the specific allegations. Records reveal that six reminders have since been issued to Siwach to expedite his defence, if any...But regrettably, Siwach has so far chosen to remain mum and has continuously been ignoring to respond to the official letters to him in this regard," maintains the memorandum.

The MDU administration has given a time of seven days to Siwach to submit his response regarding the matter. "If no reply is received within the stipulated time, it would be presumed that Siwach has nothing to say and action as deemed fit would be taken in the matter without any further reference to him," warns the memorandum.

Contacted for his comments, Siwach stated that he had not received any such memorandum from the university administration. "I have submitted my replies to the university authorities on all earlier occasions and will reply as and when I receive any fresh memorandum," he maintained.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts