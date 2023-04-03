3 years on, Palwal college yet to get building

Tribune News Service

Palwal, April 2

The first batch of the government college, which was announced in 2020 at Bhaindoli in Palwal, will pass out next month without ever studying on the campus that the students could call their own. Ever since its inception, the college has been functioning from a government high school at Bhaindoli village.

Announced with much fanfare, the college is functional from three rooms of the school. The college, with 409 undergraduate students on its rolls, lacks regular teaching and non-teaching staff.

It is dependent on only three teachers, who work on deputation. Only one of them takes classes throughout the week. The other two teach thrice a week. The government college that offers courses in arts and commerce streams has no teacher for English, Hindi, political science and history.

The regular post of the principal has been lying vacant ever since the college came into existence. The head of Government College, Faridabad, has been given the additional charge of the Palwal college.

A girl student said, “In a month, I will complete my undergraduate programme, but never felt that I was studying in a college.”

MK Gupta, who holds the additional charge of the Palwal college, said: “A regular correspondence regarding the college building has been underway with the authorities. A piece of land has already been transferred to the Education Department.”

