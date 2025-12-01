3 Yamunanagar villages to be shifted to another tehsil

The state Cabinet has decided to shift three villages of the district to another tehsil to ensure faster and more effective delivery of services.

The Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of CM Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday, accorded approval to a proposal regarding the shifting of 17 villages from one sub-tehsil/tehsil to another sub-tehsil/tehsil in six districts—Yamunanagar, Mahendragarh, Rewari, Faridabad, Sirsa and Jhajjar.

As per information, the State Re-organisation Committee approved and recommended the transfer of Gundiana and Rupoli villages from Radaur tehsil to Saraswati Nagar sub-tehsil and Chaharwala village from Saraswati Nagar sub-tehsil to Vyaspur tehsil in the district.

The Deputy Commissioners of the six districts had submitted a report recommending the shifting of a village in Mahendragarh district at Narnaul, a village of Rewari district, three villages of Yamunanagar district, some areas of Faridabad, nine villages of Sirsa district and three villages of Jhajjar district in view of geographic contiguity and administrative convenience.

Sanju Gundiana, district president of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni), said they had been demanding for a long time the transfer of Gundiana and Rupoli villages from Radaur tehsil to Saraswati Nagar sub-tehsil. “Gundiana and Rupoli are barely 3-4 km from Saraswati Nagar. However, the distance of these villages from Radaur is over 15 km,” he said.

Earlier, the villages fell under Saraswati Nagar sub-tehsil, but were attached with Radaur teshil when Radaur was made subdivision, he said, adding that people would also get relief following the transfer of Chaharwala village from Saraswati Nagar sub-tehsil to Vyaspur tehsil.