3-yr-old mowed down by tempo, driver on the run

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 2

A three-year-old girl was crushed to death by a tempo while she was playing outside her house at Basai Enclave Colony here.

The deceased has been identified as Amrita.

In his complaint, girl’s father Shyam Kumar said the incident took place around 12.30 pm on Monday when Amrita was playing outside her house.

“In the meantime, a tempo coming at a high speed ran over my daughter, leaving her seriously injured. The driver did not even stop the vehicle and fled from the spot. I rushed her to the civil hospital, where doctors declared her dead,” Kumar said in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified driver under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death due to negligence) of the IPC. A senior police officer said they had handed over the body to her kin. Efforts are being made to nab the driver, he added.

