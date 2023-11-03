3 yrs on, CM Window yet to dispose of complaint against illegal mining

Tribune News Service

Ravinder Saini

Mahendragarh, November 2

The CM Window has failed to dispose of a complaint regarding illegal mining at Dokhera village under the Nangal Choudhary block even after three years.

Interestingly, the Block Development Panchayat Office (BDPO) has also found the firm guilty of carrying out illegal mining on the gram panchayat land located adjacent to the mine lease area.

“I filed a complaint at the CM Window on September 16, 2020, demanding action against those indulging in illegal mining on the panchayat land in our village, but to no avail so far,” said Subhash, the complainant.

He said the matter was also raised at a meeting of the District-Level Task Force Committee at Narnaul on February 2, 2022, wherein the DC directed officials of the Panchayat and Mining Departments to conduct a joint inspection of the site to ascertain the factual position.

“As per a report submitted by the officials at that time, around 31,500 tonne stone was found excavated outside the lease area in the village. The report was uploaded on the CM Window portal on March 25, 2022, but no recovery has been made from the firm so far,” Subhash added.

As per an interim report uploaded on the portal on October 20, the private firm has conducted illegal mining on 1,12,358 sq ft area of the panchayat land.

“To evaluate the money involved, the BDPO has sent many reminders to the local mining officer, but the latter is yet to take action in the case,” states the report.

Mangal Sain Tanwar, City Magistrate-cum-Nodal Officer (CM Window), said he would be able to comment only after ascertaining the status of complaint. The maximum time to dispose of any complaint at the CM Window is 30 days.

Mining Officer Bhupinder Singh could not be contacted for comments.

