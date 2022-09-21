 3 yrs on, Faridabad admn yet to shift liquor vends from green belts : The Tribune India

3 yrs on, Faridabad admn yet to shift liquor vends from green belts

NGT ordered removal of encroachments from prohibited areas in 2019

Liquor vends operational in green belts of Faridabad. photos: Varun Sheokand

Tribune News Service

Bijendra Ahlawat

Faridabad, September 20

Though the National Greet Tribunal (NGT) had ordered the removal of all types of encroachments from green belts in March 2019, the location of a large number of liquor vends still remains unchanged, thus violating the norms.

Hurdle in development

These liquor vends not only pose hurdles in the implementation of the master plan, but also in the development of green belts. Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HSVP

Authorities failed to implement NGT order

With nearly one-fourth of around 240 vends still located in green belts and prohibited areas, the authorities have failed to implement the NGT order even after three years, which is a cause for concern. Sources in the district administration

Notably, the district administration is yet to come out with a plan to shift the liquor vends operating in the green belts.

“With nearly one-fourth of around 240 vends still located in the green belts and prohibited areas, the authorities have failed to implement the NGT order even after three years, which is a cause for concern,” says sources in the administration.

“An order was also passed by the then DC Yashpal Yadav in March 2020, asking the departments — including Municipal Corporation (MC), HSVP, Forest Department, PWD, District Development and Panchayat Office, Tourism Department and the NHAI — to adhere to the rules that prevent the opening of liquor vends in certain areas,” says an official, preferring anonymity.

He said as the authorities had expressed concern over the surfacing of objections and complaints regarding the location of vends, the departments had failed to make public the list of the authorised spots for such liquor shops so far, resulting in no action against the violation.

“In a reply to an RTI application, both the MC and the HSVP have admitted that the liquor vends could not be allowed to function in the green belt as per the norms,” says Ajay Saini, an applicant who claimed that the reply doesn’’t match the ground reality.

“As a contempt petition on the issue is pending, a review petition will be filed again soon,” says Varun Sheokand, one of those who had filed a petition in the NGT over the matter in 2017.

“The engineering branch of the HSVP had initiated a move in November 2019 with a letter to the Estate Officer, HSVP, for a prompt action against such vends, as these not only pose hurdles in the implementation of the master plan but also in the development of the green belts,” says Rajiv Sharma, Superintending Engineer, HSVP.

“No construction is allowed within the designated distance of the master road or crossing as per the rules,” it is added.

Action would be taken as per the norms in case of violation, if any, said a senior district official.

