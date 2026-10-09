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Home / Haryana / '30 days' — Gurugram sets deadline for road revamp

'30 days' — Gurugram sets deadline for road revamp

QR codes to track projects; quick resolution of plaints

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Sanjay Yadav
Our Correspondent
Gurugram, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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The Haryana Government has launched a ‘30-Day Challenge’ to improve 100 roads in Gurugram by November 7, with a focus on comprehensive road infrastructure, cleanliness and civic amenities.

Chief Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Rajesh Khullar issued directions to officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) during a meeting here on Thursday.

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Under the initiative, 100 roads, each at least 500 metres long, will be identified for comprehensive improvement. The work will include recarpeting, end-to-end paving, streetlighting, lane marking, footpaths, signage and beautification. Khullar stressed that the exercise should go beyond temporary repairs and patchwork, directing officials to ensure that the selected stretches were also cleared of encroachments and garbage.

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To ensure transparency, information boards carrying QR codes will be installed on each road. Citizens will be able to access details of the project, the department and officer responsible, and the scheduled commencement and completion dates.

Khullar also directed officials to launch a ‘24-Hour Challenge’ for addressing civic complaints. Citizens will be able to report major garbage dumps, large potholes, sewage overflow, non-functional streetlights and the need for tree pruning. Depending on the nature of the complaint, the department concerned will have 24, 48 or 72 hours to resolve it.

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If negligence by an employee is established during the review of a complaint, the amount may be recovered from the employee concerned, while the complainant will receive Rs 5,000, he said.

The administration will also develop 10 iconic roads, with an emphasis on cleanliness, public convenience and improved management of public spaces.

Khullar said designated smoking zones would be created in these areas, while special enforcement teams would be deployed to ensure compliance. The teams would be equipped with body cameras and instructed to interact politely with citizens. Fines would be collected online, and wheelchairs made available at designated locations.

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