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Home / Haryana / 30 devotees from Karnal hurt in HP road mishap

30 devotees from Karnal hurt in HP road mishap

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Our Correspondent
Una, Updated At : 10:39 AM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Medical care being provided to devotees injured in the mishap in Una district on Tuesday.
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At least 30 devotees were injured after a truck carrying around 50 people overturned and fell into a gorge near the Pir Nigaha shrine in Una district on Tuesday morning.

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The devotees, from Indri in Haryana’s Karnal district, were on their way to Sri Naina Devi temple in Bilaspur after paying obeisance at the Pir Nigaha shrine. They had reached the shrine two days ago and had also organised a langar there.

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According to preliminary information, the accident occurred around two kilometres from Pir Nigaha when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate a sharp bend, causing the truck to overturn and fall into the gorge. Local volunteers launched rescue operations and shifted the injured to the Una Zonal Hospital.

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Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mankotia said around 30 injured persons had been brought to the hospital. Most had suffered multiple injuries, including fractures. A child in serious condition was referred to PGI Chandigarh for further treatment.

The accident has once again highlighted concerns over devotees from neighbouring states travelling to Himachal Pradesh in goods carriers and illegally modified vehicles during religious fairs.

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The Una district administration has already banned the entry of devotees from neighbouring states in double-decker illegally modified trucks, tractors and tempos. Despite repeated notifications and coordination meetings between inter-state police authorities, devotees continue to enter the state in commercial goods carriers and other prohibited vehicles.

Police personnel deployed at inter-state barriers have reportedly faced resistance from devotees while attempting to make them disembark from illegally modified vehicles. Verbal altercations at the barriers have also resulted in law-and-order concerns.

The district administration provided medical assistance to the injured. A report has been registered at Una Sadar police station and further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

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