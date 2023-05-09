 30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months : The Tribune India

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

Were allegedly being run by Class X, XII passouts posing as doctors

30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

An illegally run hospital at Bajghera village in Gurugram. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 8

Gurugram has emerged as the biggest hub of fake hospitals and quacks. According to the CM’s Flying Squad, 30 such hospitals have been unearthed in the city in the past three months, the highest in the state so far.

The raids conducted by the squad have brought to the fore the startling fact that some of these hospitals are being run by matriculates or Class XII passouts posing as doctors. Interestingly, these hospitals were not just providing OPD services, but also admitting patients and carrying out intravenous injections, dressings, plasters and even deliveries in certain cases.

What rattled the authorities is that many of these hospitals, like the one raided 15 days ago in Palam Vihar, had also managed to get empaneled for medical insurance and claims of patients too were being passed. Some hospitals were using stamps and degrees of doctors who did not work here.

“These are not small-time quack shops but full-fledged hospitals,” said DSP Inderjeet Yadav.

“You cannot suspect that they are frauds when you walk in, but it is only after checking the papers that we found out that a majority of these establishments had no valid medical licence and those running them or treating patients had no valid degrees. A majority of them were not even graduates. Gurugram is a hub for such fraud shops,” the DSP added.

According to the squad, a majority of these hospitals are in Palam Vihar, Bilaspur, Kherki Daula, Nathupur, Bajghera, Chakkarpur, Manesar, Dhankot Bhangrola, etc.

The areas are primarily inhabited by migrants working as industrial or domestic workers. These fake hospitals provide treatment at a relatively low cost and even let the patients pay in instalments.

The crackdown has highlighted poor outreach of government schemes like Ayushman Bharat as a majority of these migrants claim that they don’t get the benefit due to numerous formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav had announced that top hospitals like Fortis, Medanta and Artemis were to reserve beds for free treatment of BPL families, but awareness about the initiative was still relatively low.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

2
Nation

Karnataka 'sovereignty' remark: BJP demands ECI to revoke registration of Congress

3
Diaspora

Indian woman engineer among 9 killed in mass shooting incident in US

4
Nation

3 civilians die as MiG-21 aircraft crashes in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

5
Nation

Chinese 'militia' in close proximity of ASEAN-India warships in South China Sea

6
Delhi

Farmers break through barricades to join wrestlers’ protest in Delhi; police say no untoward incident

7
Chandigarh

Rajnath Singh inaugurates IAF Heritage Centre in Chandigarh

8
Himachal

In pictures: Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul receives snow

9
Sports

Asia Cup set to be moved out of Pakistan after ACC members reject PCB's hybrid model

10
Ludhiana

Gangster Sukha Barewalia shot dead in Ludhiana

Don't Miss

View All
Sonam Kapoor speech at King Charles Coronation concert: Internet says, ‘Britishers tortured us for 200 years, she took revenge in less than 2 minutes’
Entertainment

Sonam Kapoor trolled over 2019 video that Internet users mischievously link to King Charles Coronation ceremony

Another mysterious explosion on Amritsar's heritage street triggers panic
Amritsar

Another 'mysterious' blast in Amritsar triggers panic; DGP denies terror angle

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Top News

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Fitch affirms India's sovereign rating on robust growth outlook

Another blast in Amritsar, explosive packed in can

Amritsar blasts: Explosives used on Heritage street were packed in 'Hell' energy cans, say police

Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in camps: Army

Manipur crisis: Equal number of Kukis, Meiteis in relief camps, says Army

Rules out bias in rehab by security forces

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

National Investigation Agency searches under way in Tamil Nadu

Sources do not divulge details

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Chinese ‘militia’ vessels sail close to Indian warships

Keep eye on ASEAN-India maritime exercise in South China Sea...


Cities

View All

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants

37-year-old accountant shot dead in house by assailants in Amritsar

Heritage Street blast: Tourism industry worried over fallout

4 hurt as jeep rams BRTS lane divider near Taran Wala Pul in Amritsar

Former sarpanch among three booked for murder attempt

Youth held while stealing iron grills in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Security key to nation’s growth: Rajnath

Chandigarh gets biggest cow shelter

Traffic curbs trigger gridlock in Chandigarh

123 CHB units up for grabs from May 11

Reach out to voter, BJP cadre told

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

Tension at Jantar Mantar as farmers breach barricades

LG slams Delhi Jal Board over unhygienic water treatment plants

Days after gangster’s murder, top officials review security at Tihar Jail

Premium buses soon: Arvind Kejriwal

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

Candidates on the ground, as every vote counts

CEO takes stock of final preparedness

A poll marked by switchovers, family splits

Petty crimes like snatchings, thefts find echo in election

Plantation drive along Chitti Bein opposed

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

NGT fact-finding joint committee begins probe, visits mishap site

Similar incident had taken place in city decade ago

Families of victims were living in miserable conditions

6 test +ve for Covid in Ludhiana district

'Gangster' Sukha Barewalia shot dead at Haibowal

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

Patiala MC’s construction waste plant starts making interlocking tiles

72 papers presented at varsity seminar

Two held for migrant’s murder

Farmers protest tardy lifting of wheat

Kheri Gujran students bag four medals in kickboxing