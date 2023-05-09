30 fake Gurugram hospitals unearthed in three months

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 8

Gurugram has emerged as the biggest hub of fake hospitals and quacks. According to the CM’s Flying Squad, 30 such hospitals have been unearthed in the city in the past three months, the highest in the state so far.

The raids conducted by the squad have brought to the fore the startling fact that some of these hospitals are being run by matriculates or Class XII passouts posing as doctors. Interestingly, these hospitals were not just providing OPD services, but also admitting patients and carrying out intravenous injections, dressings, plasters and even deliveries in certain cases.

What rattled the authorities is that many of these hospitals, like the one raided 15 days ago in Palam Vihar, had also managed to get empaneled for medical insurance and claims of patients too were being passed. Some hospitals were using stamps and degrees of doctors who did not work here.

“These are not small-time quack shops but full-fledged hospitals,” said DSP Inderjeet Yadav.

“You cannot suspect that they are frauds when you walk in, but it is only after checking the papers that we found out that a majority of these establishments had no valid medical licence and those running them or treating patients had no valid degrees. A majority of them were not even graduates. Gurugram is a hub for such fraud shops,” the DSP added.

According to the squad, a majority of these hospitals are in Palam Vihar, Bilaspur, Kherki Daula, Nathupur, Bajghera, Chakkarpur, Manesar, Dhankot Bhangrola, etc.

The areas are primarily inhabited by migrants working as industrial or domestic workers. These fake hospitals provide treatment at a relatively low cost and even let the patients pay in instalments.

The crackdown has highlighted poor outreach of government schemes like Ayushman Bharat as a majority of these migrants claim that they don’t get the benefit due to numerous formalities.

Deputy Commissioner Nishant Yadav had announced that top hospitals like Fortis, Medanta and Artemis were to reserve beds for free treatment of BPL families, but awareness about the initiative was still relatively low.