30-fold rise in budget for Karnal gaushala's upkeep

Parveen Arora
Karnal, March 31
The Municipal Corporation (MC), Karnal, has declared a 30-fold increase in the budget for the upkeep of gaushala and nandigram in Phoosgarh for 2023-24, announcing a budget of Rs 3.3 crore. Last year, the civic body had spent Rs 13.38 lakh on both institutions which have recently been in the limelight due to the deaths of about 45 heads of cattle on January 27.
The police had arrested the accused, and the investigation revealed that the accused had fed the cattle with celphos-laced jaggery to earn quick money by selling the skin and bones of the cattle.
As per officials, the MC would maintain the gaushala and nandigram on its own if no one would come forward to maintain and ensure fodder for over 950 heads of cattle, including about 700 cows and 250 oxen there.
“We have kept a provision of Rs 3.3 crore in the budget for the upkeep of the gaushala and nandigram to ensure dry and green fodder to the cattle here. We have sufficient manpower to operate the gaushala and nandigram,” said Abhishek Meena, Municipal Commissioner. Civil works related to keeping a check on trespassing on gaushala and nandigram has been completed. CCTV cameras have also been installed to keep a strict vigil on the complex, added the Commissioner.
“We will examine the works being done by other district authorities to operate gaushalas and implement the processes if found to be fit for us,” the Commissioner maintained.
