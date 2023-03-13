30 injured as private bus overturns in Haryana’s Bahadurgarh

Ravinder Saini
Jhajjar, March 13
A private bus overturned near Bahadurgarh town on Monday, leaving 30 passengers injured.
All the injured, said to be from Delhi, were returning from the Khatu Sham temple in Rajasthan.
Three critically injured were referred to PGIMS, Rohtak.
The bus was allegedly speeding.
The injured, including children, have been admitted to the Trauma Centre in Bahadurgarh town.
The bus overturned after hitting the road divider on the National Highway-9 (Rohtak-Delhi) near Rohad village.
Police said investigation is under way to find out the cause of the mishap.
