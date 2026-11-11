30-kW solar cover for shrimp cultivation

The Haryana Government has increased the capacity limit for subsidised solar power systems for shrimp farming from 10 kW to 30 kW to improve the profitability of shrimp cultivation across the state.

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the decision had been taken keeping in view the high electricity and generator expenses incurred by shrimp farmers.

“By facilitating greater adoption of solar energy, the government aims to make shrimp farming more economical, sustainable and financially rewarding,” he added.

Under the state’s Intensive Fisheries Development Programme, the cost for solar power systems used in white shrimp farming has been fixed at Rs 50,000 per kW, with a maximum eligible project cost of Rs 15 lakh for a 30 kW system.