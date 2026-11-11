Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / 30-kW solar cover for shrimp cultivation

30-kW solar cover for shrimp cultivation

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:58 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Three-day ‘Seva Setu’ awareness and consumer registration camp to be held at the historic Seri Stage in Mandi. File
Advertisement

The Haryana Government has increased the capacity limit for subsidised solar power systems for shrimp farming from 10 kW to 30 kW to improve the profitability of shrimp cultivation across the state.

State Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said the decision had been taken keeping in view the high electricity and generator expenses incurred by shrimp farmers.

“By facilitating greater adoption of solar energy, the government aims to make shrimp farming more economical, sustainable and financially rewarding,” he added.

Under the state’s Intensive Fisheries Development Programme, the cost for solar power systems used in white shrimp farming has been fixed at Rs 50,000 per kW, with a maximum eligible project cost of Rs 15 lakh for a 30 kW system.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts