30 posts in Haryana State Information Commission vacant, over 9.5K cases pending: RTI

With 30 posts lying vacant in the Haryana State Information Commission, a large number of appeals and complaints filed under the Right to Information Act are awaiting hearing, and 9,544 cases were pending till July 2026, according to information obtained by Subhash, state convener of the Haryana Suchna Adhikar Manch.

He maintained that the vacancies are spread across different categories and include key posts such as the secretary to the Chief Information Commissioner and under secretary. Four posts of private secretary, seven of personal assistant, five posts each of stenotypist and assistant, one post each of clerk, research officer-cum-consultant, two posts of junior scale steno and three posts of driver were vacant.

Advertisement

Subhash said the staff shortage was affecting the functioning of the commission and could be one of the factors contributing to the rising pendency of appeals and complaints.

Advertisement

“The number of cases awaiting hearing has increased substantially in recent years. Against 4,004 pending cases in 2022, the figure rose to 4,865 in 2023. It stood at 4,130 in 2024 before rising sharply to 6,883 in 2025. By July 2026, the pendency had reached 9,544,” said Subhash.

The activist has also obtained information regarding expenditure on fuel for vehicles used by information commissioners. “The commission spent Rs 20.42 lakh on fuel in 2022, Rs 17.39 lakh in 2023, Rs 17.20 lakh in 2024 and Rs 10.99 lakh in 2025. In the first five months of 2026, the expenditure had already touched Rs 7.77 lakh,” he said.

Advertisement

Subhash said he had also sought information on leave availed by the Chief Information Commissioner and other information commissioners between January 2025 and May 16, 2026. However, he was denied the information, on the grounds that it fell under the category of personal information. Questioning the denial, Subhash said the commission needed to ensure greater transparency in its functioning while taking steps to fill the vacant posts and expedite the disposal of pending RTI appeals and complaints.