30 trees axed on shamlat land in Yamunanagar village

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 1

As many as 30 eucalyptus trees were allegedly cut illegally on the panchayat land at Ismailpur village of Sadhaura block of the district.

On the complaint of Rajesh Kamboj, Social Education and Panchayat Officer, Sadhaura, a case was registered against Naresh Kumar of Ismailpur village under Section 379 of the IPC on May 30.

Rajesh told the police that they got information that Naresh had illegally cut eucalyptus trees on the panchayat land. He said 30 trees were found cut during inspection.

SHO Dinesh Kumar told mediapersons that a case had been registered.