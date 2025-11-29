30-year-old Indian student from Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri stabbed to death in UK’s Worcester

A 30‑year‑old student, Vijay Kumar Sheoran, hailing from Charkhi Dadri district, was stabbed to death in Worcester, United Kingdom — about 215 km from London — on November 25. His family said that although UK police was yet to make any disclosure regarding the case, they suspect the involvement of individuals from Haryana and Punjab residing in the UK in the murder.

The family members have approached the Minister of External Affairs to issue requisite directions to the Indian High Commission in UK to help them repatriate the mortal remains and to issue necessary directions for required documentation, verification, coordination with authorities, and transportation.

Ravi Kumar, a resident of Jagrambass village in Badhra subdivision of Charkhi Dadri district, wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister stating that his younger brother, Vijay Kumar — who was studying at the University of the West of England (UWE), Bristol — was tragically murdered on November 25 by certain individuals. He informed that the local police in the UK was investigating the case.

“Our family is devastated by this unfortunate incident. During this painful time, we request the support of the Ministry in bringing my brother’s mortal remains back to India for the last rites. Due to the complex foreign procedures, legal formalities, documentation, and financial aspects involved, it is extremely difficult for us to manage the process on our own,” he wrote.

Ravi said that some persons from Haryana and Punjab are suspected to be involved in the crime, though the UK police have not divulged any details of the case to the family so far. He appealed to Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Chief Minister Nayab Saini for intervention so that his brother’s body can be brought back home.

Information shared by West Mercia Police (UK) on its website stated yesterday that on November 25, around 4.15 am (UK time), a 30‑year-old man was found on Barbourne Road in Worcester with serious injuries. “He was taken to hospital but sadly died later that day. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder and are now on bail as the investigation continues,” the statement said, adding that the sixth man — who had also been arrested on suspicion of murder — has since been released with no further action.