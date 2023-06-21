30-year-old undertrial dies by suicide at district jail

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, June 20

A 30-year-old undertrial allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself inside a toilet of the district jail at Jagadhri. The deceased has been identified as Ankush Jain of Buria town of the district.

According to information, Ankush ran a medical store and had reportedly employed Shahil of Jhivrehri village, who was arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell in connection with 984 capsules of banned drugs. Ankush was also arrested and had been in jail since April 6.

He was reportedly upset and committed suicide on Sunday evening. Jail Superintendent Vishal Chhibbar said after a postmortem examination, the body was handed over to the family.