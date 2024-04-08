300 boxes of liquor seized

Yamunanagar: The CIA-I unit of the district police has recovered 300 boxes of countrymade liquor from a vehicle. According to the police, the driver allegedly failed to show the required documents related to the liquor. The police had received a tip-off on Saturday that liquor was being transported in a vehicle from a wholesale godown of countrymade liquor in Jagadhri to vends without obtaining the required documents from the Excise Department. The vehicle was stopped near Maharana Pratap Chowk, Yamunanagar, and after checking, the liquor was recovered. Yadavindra Singh, incharge, CIA-I, said the driver failed to show the required documents and a case under Section 61(1)A-4-20 of the Excise Act, 2020, was registered at the City police station.
