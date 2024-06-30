300 boxes of liquor seized

Tribune News Service

Sonepat: The police seized 300 boxes of illegal liquor near Sector-7 here on Friday evening. A case has been registered against five persons under various sections of the Excise Act. On a tip-off, the police laid a naka and stopped a pickup vehicle, which was laden with liquor boxes. The driver, Abhimanyu, failed to present valid documents. TNS

Stones hurled at police vehicle

Kurukshetra: The police have booked some unidentified miscreants for hurling stones and damaging an emergency response vehicle on Friday night. ASI Jasmer Singh said the incident took place when the police team, attending a call, reached near Satsang Bhawan at Kirti Nagar.

