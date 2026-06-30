300 houses, shops on pond land under lens in Fatehabad’s Bhuna in Haryana

Encroachments on village ponds have become a growing concern across Haryana, with many water bodies shrinking over the years due to unauthorised construction. After encroachments were recently removed from a pond at Nehla village, where desilting work had begun ahead of the monsoon, a similar issue has now surfaced in Bhuna town of Fatehabad district.

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A Revenue Department demarcation of the pond land (Khasra No. 853) in Wards 10, 11 and 12 has revealed that more than 300 houses, shops, showrooms and other commercial establishments are allegedly built on the johad land. The findings have triggered concern among affected families, who fear losing their homes and businesses if eviction action is initiated.

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Officials are yet to carry out demarcation of three more ponds located in Wards 7, 8 and 9, leading to speculation that more structures could come under scrutiny. The residents claim that apart from small houses, constructions belonging to several influential people are also located on the pond land.

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For the past four days, the affected residents have been holding meetings to chalk out their legal and administrative strategy. A delegation also met former MLA Dura Ram and sought his intervention.

On Tuesday, Dura Ram visited the affected area and interacted with the residents. He assured them that he would raise the issue with officials and, if required, with the Chief Minister to protect the interests of poor families who had been living there for years. He urged the residents to produce any valid ownership or construction-related documents so that their case could be presented legally before the authorities.

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The former MLA also said the land included public utility structures such as a waterworks facility and a dharamshala, and these facts would also be brought to the administration’s notice. He assured the residents that he would continue to support them in their efforts to find a fair solution.

The residents thanked the former MLA for his support and appealed to the administration to adopt a humanitarian approach while taking any action against the alleged encroachments.